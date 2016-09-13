UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 13 Maxim Power Corp:
* Maxim Power Corp enters agreement to sell Comax France S.A.S.
* Deal for EUR47 million
* Maxim Power Corp says Comax sale proceeds will be used to reduce net debt in Maxim's North American operations
* Deal includes assumption of EUR23 million of net debt resulting in sales proceeds of about EUR24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
