Sept 13 LifeVantage Corp :
* LifeVantage Announces Delay In The Release Of Its Fourth
Quarter And Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results And Form 10-K
filing
* Is in process of reviewing its sales into certain
international markets and revenue and income tax accruals
associated with such sales
* Review relates to sales of company's products in certain
international markets
* Currently unable to estimate impact of review to net
revenue net income,other aspects of financial statements for FY
ended June 30, 2016
* Will not be in position to release financial results for
fiscal year ended June 30,until independent review by audit
committee is completed
