Sept 14 Apax Europe, Nordic Capital:

* Apax Europe and Nordic Capital fund VI announce the successful placement of 20 million shares in Capio

* Say selling price was SEK 49 per share

* Capio shares closed at SEK 51.5

* Following sale, Apax Europe owns 10.8 pct of Capio shares and Nordic Capital fund VI 18.8 pct Source text for Eikon: