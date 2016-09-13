Sept 13 Linedata Services SA :

* Linedata : 2016 first half-year results EBITDA: +24.4 pct net profit: +27.3 pct

* H1 net income 11.8 million euros versus 9.3 million euros year ago

* Remains cautious about its revenue growth forecasts for full-year 2016 due to delay in order intake since beginning of financial year See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)