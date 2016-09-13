Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 13 Ekinops Sa :
* H1 consolidated net loss of 1.6 million euros versus loss of 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million) a year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss 0.9 million euros versus loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago
* Is confident in its objectives 2016: aim of a new year of growth without a significant increase in operating costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)