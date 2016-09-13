Sept 13 Red Lion Hotels Corp :
* Red Lion Hotels Corporation enters into definitive
agreement to acquire substantially all of vantage hospitality
group
* RLHC expects transaction to be earnings accretive in
twelve months immediately following closing
* Deal for initial aggregate price of $23 million in cash
and 690,000 shares of company's common stock, which closed today
at $6.96 per share
* Additional aggregate compensation of up to $7 million in
cash and an additional 690,000 shares may be earned
* Additional consideration includes a $1 million minimum
cash payment on first and second anniversaries
