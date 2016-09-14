Sept 14 Investis Holding SA :

* H1 consolidated revenues rise to 79 million Swiss francs ($80.93 million) (+2.5 percent compared with prior year)

* H1 operating profit increases to 30 million francs (+4.9 percent)

* H1 net profit amounted to 19.7 million francs, an increase of 4.7 percent (prior year 18.8 million francs)

* Expects EBITDA (before revaluations and disposals) to remain in range of prior year