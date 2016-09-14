Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 14 EOH Holdings Ltd :
* JSE: EOH - Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Results For The Year Ended 31 July 2016
* FY revenue up 31 pct to 12.76 bln rand
* FY HEPS up 25 pct to 719 cents
* FY dividends up 23 pct to 185 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)