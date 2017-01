Sept 14 Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Sells 217 apartments in Örebro

* Apartments are sold to Slättö

* Property value at completion is about 350 million Swedish crowns ($41.07 million)

* Will develop and manage project all way through, until homes are ready for occupancy in 2018

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5216 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)