Sept 14 Martinco Plc :

* Interim results

* H1 revenue increased by 12 pct to £3.7m (h1 2015: £3.4m)

* Interim dividend increased by 11 pct to 2.0p per share (h1 2015: 1.8p)

* H1 operating profit increased by 22 pct to £1.6m (h1 2015: £1.3m before exceptional costs)

* Considering current momentum, board remains confident of future progress for benefit of shareholders and other stakeholders - CEO

* Outcome of referendum has had a dampening effect on house transactions whilst lettings appear to be recovering from a short lived downturn - CEO

* Significant uncertainty still remains with regards to impact of a brexit vote on our sector as it does for many - CEO