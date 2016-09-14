Sept 14 Martinco Plc :
* Interim results
* H1 revenue increased by 12 pct to £3.7m (h1 2015: £3.4m)
* Interim dividend increased by 11 pct to 2.0p per share (h1
2015: 1.8p)
* H1 operating profit increased by 22 pct to £1.6m (h1 2015:
£1.3m before exceptional costs)
* Considering current momentum, board remains confident of
future progress for benefit of shareholders and other
stakeholders - CEO
* Outcome of referendum has had a dampening effect on house
transactions whilst lettings appear to be recovering from a
short lived downturn - CEO
* Significant uncertainty still remains with regards to
impact of a brexit vote on our sector as it does for many - CEO
