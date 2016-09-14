Sept 14 Roche says
* Phase III efficacy results of investigational medicine
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) reinforced by exploratory analyses in two
forms of multiple sclerosis
* 75 percent higher proportion of relapsing multiple
sclerosis patients achieved No Evidence of Disease Activity
(NEDA) with OCREVUS compared with interferon beta-1a (Rebif)
* 47 percent higher proportion of primary progressive
multiple sclerosis (PPMS) patients achieved No Evidence of
Progression (NEP) with OCREVUS compared with placebo
* analyses from the three OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) Phase III
studies in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary
progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) will be presented during
the 32nd congress of the European Committee for Treatment and
Research in Multiple Sclerosis, September 14-17 in London
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)