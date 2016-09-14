Sept 14 Vision Capital:

* Says Vision Capital Partners VII LP (Guernsey LP) and Vision Capital Partners VII A LP (Guernsey LP) have sold 15,000,000 shares in Nordax Group AB

* Shares were sold via accelerated bookbuilding to Swedish and international investors at price of 44 Swedish crowns ($5.17) per share

* Following placing, Vision Capital owns 25,058,347 shares in Nordax corresponding to 22.6 pct of total number of shares and votes Source text: bit.ly/2cvHTN6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5152 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)