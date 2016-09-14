BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Sept 14 Ardian -
* Raised 4 billion euros (the hard cap) in four months for its sixth generation mid cap buyout fund, Ardian LBO Fund VI
* Announces additional 500 million euros raised for co-investment opportunities - statement
* Ardian mid cap buyout to invest Ardian LBO Fund VI in established european cos with enterprise value of between 175 million euros to 1.5 billion euros
* 85 percent of Ardian LBO Fund VI to be invested in core markets of France, Italy, Germany but also Benelux, Austria and Switzerland
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)