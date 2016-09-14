Sept 14 Biogaia Ab says:

* Has signed an exclusive distributor agreement with Phillips Pharma Group for the rights to sell Biogaia Protectis drops, tablets and Oral Rehydration Solution in Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

* The products will be sold under the BioGaia brand and the launch is planned to start in Kenya in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)