Sept 14 Befimmo SA :

* Capital increase in cash for a maximum amount of 127 million euros ($142.54 million)

* Capital increase with priority allocation right at a price of 49.75 euro per new share in the ratio of 1 new share for 9 priority allocation rights

* Subscription period from thursday 15 September 2016 until thursday 22 September 2016 (included)

* New shares will be entitled to FY 2016 dividend calculated pro rata temporis as from the closing date until 31 December 2016