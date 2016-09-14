Sept 14 Headlam Group

* Tony Brewer is stepping down as group chief executive after 25 years with the business, 16 as CEO

* Appointment of Steve Wilson, who has been group finance director since 1991, to succeed Brewer as CEO with immediate effect

* Board has begun a recruitment process to appoint a new chief financial officer

* Tony Judge, who has worked at the group for more than 24 years, has been appointed to the operational role of Chief Operating Officer