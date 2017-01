Sept 14 PNE Wind AG :

* Says sold the French wind project Sommette-Eaucourt to John Laing Group plc ('John Laing') at the beginning of September

* Construction is expected to be completed at end of 2017

* Total installed capacity for sommette wind farm will be 21.6 megawatts

* WKN, company of PNE Wind Group, to be responsible for construction of project, and will also be commissioned as EPC contractor by John Laing