UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 14 Robinson Europe SA :
* Q3 2015/2016 revenue flat at 4.3 million zlotys yoy
* Q3 2015/2016 net profit 212,661 zlotys versus 107,188 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8745 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources