Sept 14 Land and Leisure A/S :

* Now sees revenue to increase by 60 million Danish crowns ($9.05 million) to interval 360 million - 370 million crowns for period Oct. 1, 2015 - Dec. 31, 2016 from interval 300 million - 310 million crowns

* Sees result before tax to decrease by 5 million crowns to interval 30 million - 35 million crowns for period Oct. 1, 2015 - Dec. 31, 2016

* Now sees operating profit for period Oct. 1, 2015 - Dec. 31, 2016 to decrease by 5 million crowns to interval 28 million - 33 million crowns

* Says no extraordinary dividends will be made in current financial year ending on Dec. 31, 2016

* Says increase in revenue and decrease in result before tax and operating profit is direct consequence of extension of financial year with one quarter to total 15 months financial period

* In terms of bookings months October-December are off-season and are expected to contribute negatively to overall result