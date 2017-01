Sept 14 Alma Media Oyj :

* Improves its outlook for the financial year 2016

* Expects its full-year revenue and adjusted operating profit to increase clearly from 2015 level

* Previously expected its full-year revenue and adjusted operating profit to increase from 2015 level

* Clear growth in adjusted operating profit is result of favourable profit performance of Alma Markets and Alma News & Life segments during 2016 Source text for Eikon:

