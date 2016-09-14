Sept 14 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :
* Reviewed provisional group financial results for the year
ended June 30 2016
* FY normalised revenue 35.6 bln rand, operating pretax
profit of 9.5 bln rand; HEPS of 1263.7 cents
* If GSK portfolio was owned for entire 2017, would be
expected to add about 75 cents per share to normalised headline
earnings per share
* "Anaesthetics has been identified as a therapeutic
category which is aligned with group's strategic development
plans"
* Inventory carrying levels remain too high in certain
business units and various projects are underway to rectify this
position
* Board declared gross dividend of 248 cents per ordinary
share (2015: capital distribution of 216 cents per share)
* It is anticipated that between 500 mln rand and 1 bln rand
in further synergies will be achieved in FY 2017
