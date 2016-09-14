Sept 14 Euroinvestor Com A/S :

* CBRS Aps bought on Sept. 14 total of 2.2 million shares in Euroinvestor, corresponding to about 10.14 percent of Euroinvestor share capital

* Following transaction, CBRS shareholdeing in Euroinvestor is 10.14 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)