Sept 14 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

* Chairman says inventory buybacks and store closures will not be the end of it, we'll have to slim down into the real demand of the market

* Richemont CFO says inventory buybacks likely over for Cartier, a bit more to come in H2 for other brands

* Richemont CFO says no plans for further job cuts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)