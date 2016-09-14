Sept 14 Avi Partners Llc Says It Is Prepared To
Offer To Acquire All Of Outstanding Shares Of Yume Inc At
Purchase Price In Range Of $4.52 To $5.22 Per Share
* AVI Partners LLC says it is prepared to offer to acquire
all of outstanding shares of YuMe Inc at purchase price in range
of $4.52 to $5.22 per share - SEC filing
* AVI Partners says its offer for YuMe Inc subject to co
having at least $63 million of cash and cash equivalents at time
of any such transaction
* Offer to buyout YuMe also subject to negotiation of
satisfactory management agreement to eliminate unnecessary
operating costs of not less than $10 million
* AVI Partners owns 10.4 percent stake in YuMe Inc as of Aug
25
* AVI Partners says currently intend to further discuss and
negotiate the offer with YuMe and may enter into a customary
confidentiality agreement
Source text: (bit.ly/2cXhHMD)