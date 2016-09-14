Sept 14 Sepura Plc :

* Gordon Watling, its chief executive officer, that he has received medical advice to take an immediate and extended period of absence

* Richard Smith, chief financial officer, has been appointed acting chief executive officer with immediate effect

* Board will now assess implications for senior management capacity and responsibilities