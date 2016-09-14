Sept 14 Ford Motor Co:
* Plan to launch a "high volume, SAE Level 4" autonomous
vehicle for ride-hailing or ride-sharing in 2021
* Low volume AV Transportation as a Service (TAAS)
production vehicles will be introduced in 2018, paving the way
for a high volume all-new product in 2021
* Initial application for Society of Automotive Engineers
(SAE) Level 4 autonomous vehicle in a ride-hailing or
ride-sharing service, with personal use to follow at a later
date
* "Investing or collaborating with four startups on
autonomous vehicle development"
* "Capital spending to increase as a percent of auto revenue
through 2018, then decline"
* Beyond dynamic shuttle and bikes, will develop data-based
services like telematics and vehicle management for AV fleets -
Investor presentation
Source text - (ford.to/2cGZ1Vg)
