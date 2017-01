Sept 14 Allergan Plc

* Allergan to acquire Vitae Pharmaceuticals adding innovative development programs for dermatologic conditions

* Says will acquire Vitae for $21.00 per share, in cash

* Boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction

* Says total transaction value of approximately $639 million

* Anticipates closing transaction by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: