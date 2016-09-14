Sept 14 National Storage Affiliates Trust
* National Storage Affiliates Trust announces formation of
$630 million joint venture to acquire iStorage Portfolio
* NSA also acquiring iStorage management platform
* Subsidiary of NSA agreed to contribute about $80 million
in cash funded from revolving line of credit in exchange for
a25% ownership interest in JV
* A state pension fund has agreed to contribute about $240
million in cash in exchange for a 75% ownership interest in JV
* Parties have also agreed to commit up to an additional
$100 million in equity to fund jointly approved acquisitions in
future
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: