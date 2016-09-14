Sept 14 National Storage Affiliates Trust

* National Storage Affiliates Trust announces formation of $630 million joint venture to acquire iStorage Portfolio

* NSA also acquiring iStorage management platform

* Subsidiary of NSA agreed to contribute about $80 million in cash funded from revolving line of credit in exchange for a25% ownership interest in JV

* A state pension fund has agreed to contribute about $240 million in cash in exchange for a 75% ownership interest in JV

* Parties have also agreed to commit up to an additional $100 million in equity to fund jointly approved acquisitions in future