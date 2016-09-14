Sept 14 Sparebanken Vest ASA :

* Decided to discontinue defined benefit pension scheme covering around half of bank's employees

* Affected employees will be transferred to defined contribution pension scheme

* Change is carried out in agreement with union representatives for employees

* Will book non-recurring pre-tax gain of about 140 million Norwegian crowns ($16.93 million) as result of discontinuation of defined benefit pension scheme

* This will also have positive effect on bank's CET 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2689 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)