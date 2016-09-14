Sept 14 The Norwegian government said:

* Ministry of trade, industry and fisheries ("NMTIF") has retained ABG Sundal Collier and DNB Markets to explore opportunity to sell up to 30 million shares in Entra asa

* shares represent 16.33% of share capital and voting rights of entra

* Entra shares closed at NOK 85.25 on Wednesday, valuing the stake at NOK 2.56 billion ($311.10 million)

* minimum order and allocation has been set to number of shares that equals an aggregate purchase price of nok equivalent of eur 100,000

* bookbuilding period commences today, 14 september 2016, at 16.30 cet and may close at any time

* Norway will undertake not to dispose of any additional shares in company within 90 days following placement without prior written consent of joint bookrunners

* ABG Sundal Collier and DNB Markets are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placement

* Norwegian state, represented by ministry of trade, industry and fisheries currently holds 91,368,893 shares, corresponding to 49.73% of total number of shares and votes, in entra. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2289 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)