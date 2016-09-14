UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 14 Netmedia SA :
* Its unit eTravel SA acquired 100 percent of Fly Away Travel Sp. z o.o. from Pinecardi Holdings Limited for 13.1 million zlotys ($3.40 million)
* The purpose of the transaction is to consolidate the market
* Agreed on acquisition on July 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8555 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources