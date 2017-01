Sept 14 Korian SA :

* H1 operational performance in line with 2016 roadmap

* H1 EBITDA 206.7 million euros ($232.9 million) versus 171.7 million euros year ago

* H1 current net profit group share 41.4 million euros versus 52.7 million euros year ago

* 2016 targets - EBITDA margin target is raised

* Confirms its expectation of substantial revenue growth in 2016, to almost 3 billion euros

* Says now expecting its 2016 EBITDA margin to increase from about 13.3 pct to close to 14 pct

* Says excluding non-recurring items, 2016 EBITDA margin is expected to be around 13.7 pct

* Syndicated loan renegotiated to 1.3 billion euros maturing in 2021