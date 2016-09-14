Sept 14 Amundi SA

* Amundi and Crédit Agricole Immobilier have decided to combine their real estate management activities by merging their specialised management companies Amundi Immobilier and CA Immobilier Investors (CAII)

* Deal will consist in Crédit Agricole Immobilier contributing CAII shares to Amundi in return for Amundi shares

* Based on a valuation of 29.3 million for CAII and a valuation of 43 for the Amundi share (representing the average share price in August), 680,232 new Amundi shares will be issued for the benefit of Crédit Agricole Immobilier.

* The transaction will have a neutral impact on Amundi's net earnings per share in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)