Sept 14 Canexus Corp

* Canexus plans to pursue $75 million senior unsecured notes offering, acknowledges interest by chemtrade

* Confirms it is aware of announcement by chemtrade logistics income fund that it has made non-binding proposal to acquire canexus

* Successful completion of planned financing will allow co to repay $75 million term loan maturing in May 2017