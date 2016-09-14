BRIEF-Oman's Bank Sohar FY profit falls
* FY net profit 19.1 million rials versus 27.7 million rials year ago
Sept 14 Munich Re
* Says board of management is availing itself of authorisation to buy back shares granted by annual general meeting on 27 april 2016
* Says buy-back for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of eur 1 billion shall be carried out in several tranches
* Says a second tranche with a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of up to eur 360 million will be carried out in period between 15 september 2016 and 15 december 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* FY net profit $165 million versus $161 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jJpPTM) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Jan 28 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday Britain did not agree with U.S. President Donald Trump's curbs on immigration after facing criticism from lawmakers in her own party for not condemning his executive order.