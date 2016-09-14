Sept 14 Bioamber Inc :
* On Aept. 9, 2016, co entered into an agreement for a
demand non-revolving credit facility with bridging finance inc
* Proceeds will be used to repay in full outstanding
principal amount of its loan with tennenbaum capital partners,
llc - sec filing
* Pursuant to agreement, lender has provided CAD$25 million
to company
* Credit facility is repayable at earlier of date of demand
or September 30, 2017
* On September 9, 2016, company voluntarily paid off and
terminated its loan and security agreement with Tennenbaum
Capital Partner, Llc
* Credit facility will bear interest at an annual interest
rate of bank of montreal prime rate plus 10.8%
Source text - bit.ly/2cy06JS
Further company coverage: