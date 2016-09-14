Sept 14 Bioamber Inc :

* On Aept. 9, 2016, co entered into an agreement for a demand non-revolving credit facility with bridging finance inc

* Proceeds will be used to repay in full outstanding principal amount of its loan with tennenbaum capital partners, llc - sec filing

* Pursuant to agreement, lender has provided CAD$25 million to company

* Credit facility is repayable at earlier of date of demand or September 30, 2017

* On September 9, 2016, company voluntarily paid off and terminated its loan and security agreement with Tennenbaum Capital Partner, Llc

* Credit facility will bear interest at an annual interest rate of bank of montreal prime rate plus 10.8%