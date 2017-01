Sept 14 Erickson Inc :

* Entered into amendment number sixteen to credit agreement

* Agreement modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained at $10 million for period from July 25, 2016 through August 29, 2016

* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained at $13 million for period from august 30, 2016 through september 19, 2016

* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained at $17.5 million from september 20, 2016 through october 2, 2016

* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained at $20 million from October 3, 2016 through december 31, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2cs39FT Further company coverage: