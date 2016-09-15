Sept 15 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Obtains ruling for the application of the Belgian regime
for tax deduction of patent income (PID)
* 80 pct of all revenues from patents relating to its
products Preob and Allob plus two other earlier-stage products,
MXBTM and JTATM, will be exempt from belgian income tax
* 80 pct exemption results in a net effective tax rate of
6.8 pct before incorporation of losses carried forward and tax
credits
* Bone therapeutics would be eligible to benefit from this
regime up to June 30, 2021
* "We welcome this ruling which enables bone therapeutics to
benefit from highly advantageous pid regime potential licensing
revenues received up to June 30, 2021"
