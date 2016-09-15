Sept 15 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Acquires property Filborna 28:4 of just over 26,700 sqm of land in Helsingborg
* Property also includes about 6,500 sqm of industrial buildings
* Sale of property is made through company transfers and underlying property value is 37
million Swedish crowns ($4.35 million)
* If and when a new local plan allowing for construction of residential housing is achieved,
Magnolia Bostad will pay an additional purchase sum
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5012 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)