BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Sept 14 Nikkei:
* BOJ to weigh tougher hurdles for easing exit - Nikkei
* The debate is expected to take place when the central bank's board meets next week for a comprehensive assessment of its easing policy - Nikkei
* BOJ will likely explore ways to clearly and narrowly define conditions allowing for the easing program to be lifted - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2cNSGmz)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)