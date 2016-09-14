Sept 14 Petromaroc Corporation Plc
* Says significant doubt about company's ability to continue
as a going concern
* Currently progressing in completion of conditions
precedent of binding sale and purchase agreement with Sound
Energy Plc
* Says ministerial approvals in Morocco for purchase
agreement have not been obtained
* Says as at June 30, 2016 Company had a working capital
deficit of US $0.8 million
* Says continues to negotiate settlement agreements with its
sidi Moktar creditors
* Petromaroc Corporation says in order to fund operational
commitments due in less than 12 months, Co will be required to
complete additional financings
* At this time, company does not have financial resources to
repay debentures on maturity
