UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Sept 15 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Confirm our outlook for full-year 2016 provided in March
* For first six months of this year, net research and development expenses were 8.2 million euros ($9.22 million), up from 2015 expenses of 4.7 million euros
* Newron's net loss for first six months of 2016 is 8.8 million euros, compared to 6.9 million euros in first half of 2015
* Company's revenues for first half of 2016 were 3.9 million euros, up from 2.0 million euros in 2015
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.