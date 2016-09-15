Sept 15 Telia says:

* U.S. and Dutch authorities have since the spring of 2014 investigated historical transactions related to Telia Company's entry into Uzbekistan in 2007

* On the evening of 14 September, Telia Company received new information from the authorities with proposals from them for a settlement with the company

* The information received was general and did not go into much detail but suggests a total settlement amount of approximately USD 1.4 billion which corresponds to approximately SEK 12 billion for all investigations

* our initial reaction to the proposal is that the amount is very high, we will now have to analyze the information and decide on how to proceed with the ongoing discussions with the authorities