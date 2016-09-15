Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
Sept 15 Informa Plc
* Informa continues growth acceleration plan with proposed £1.2bn acquisition of penton information services
* Proposal funded by a fully-underwritten £715m rights issue
* Deal strengthens global exhibitions and business intelligence divisions, expands U.S. presence and enhances earnings
* Patrick martell to work alongside current penton ceo to ensure 2016 delivery, before managing 2017 transition; charlie mccurdy to lead enlarged global exhibitions division
* Valuable estimated net operating synergies of £14m in 2018
* Core informa business on track, underlying full year expectations unchanged and commitment to 4 pct minimum annual dividend growth maintained
* Penton owners to take and hold £76m in informa equity as part of consideration following exclusive discussions and sale-agreement
* Post-Tax return on investment expected to exceed cost of capital within first full year of ownership on a cash basis and two years on a non-cash basis
* Acquisition will be funded through a combination of new debt and equity, including a fully underwritten rights issue of one rights issue shares at 441 pence each for every four existing informa shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.