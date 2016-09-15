Sept 15 Electrocomponents Plc

* Now expect underlying sales growth of around 2 pct in first half

* Stronger performance in Q2 driven by a return to growth in north america in quarter and better trading trends in asia pacific

* Ow expect improvement in gross margins for first half to be similar to that in Q1

* Cost initiatives continue to run ahead of plan and we are confident of delivering at least 15 mln stg of savings during current financial year

* Given stronger than expected progress to date, some forex translational benefit , expect HY pbt to be around 54 mln stg