Sept 15 Booker Group Plc

* Quarter two trading update for 12 weeks to Sept. 9 2016

* Group sales, including Budgens and Londis, rose by 15.2 pct on same period last year

* Both catering and retail sides of Booker Group performed well

* Like-For-Like non tobacco sales grew by 0.9 pct.

* Tobacco sales continued to be adversely impacted by ban on small stores displaying tobacco products, down 3.5 pct like-for-like

* Booker Group remains on course to meet expectations for year ending March 24 2017.

* Our balance sheet remains strong with a net cash position as at Sept. 9 2016 of approximately 105 mln stg.