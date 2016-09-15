Sept 15 Stenprop Limited :
* Basic earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders for
three month period to 30 June 2016 were eur6.7 million1 (2015:
eur7.1 million)
* Three month operating income for period was eur8.7
million, 6.7 pct higher than same period in previous financial
year
* Declared a final cash dividend of 4.7 cents per share in
respect of year ended 31 march 2016
* Report considered, inter alia, potential impact of brexit
on its base case forecast of a minimum growth of 1.5 pct per
annum on epra earnings per share and distributions
