Sept 15 Entra ASA :

* Says Norwegian State has today agreed to sell 30 million shares in company at price of 83 Norwegian crowns ($10.07) per share

* Following completion of placement, Norwegian state will own 61,368,893 shares and votes in Entra, representing 33.40 percent

* Norwegian state has undertaken not to dispose of any additional shares in Entra within 90 days following completion of placement

* Entra shares closed at NOK 85.25 on Sept. 14