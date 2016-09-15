UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 15 Uchumi Supermarkets Ltd :
* Board terminated contract of CEO Jonathan Irungu Ciano and chief finance officer Chadwick Omondi Okumu
* Board appointed Owino Ayodo as acting chief executive officer Source text: [j.mp/2cZJw7c] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources