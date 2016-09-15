Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 15 Kentima Holding AB (publ) :
* Q4 revenue 8.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.04 million) versus 7.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA profit 0.4 million crowns versus loss 1.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4979 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)